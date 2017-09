Tunisia's President Moncef Marzouki arrives at the airport in Algiers, during his first official visit to the country, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

TUNIS (Reuters) - Eight Tunisian soldiers were killed by militants near the Algerian border on Monday, the president’s office said, in what appeared to be one of the biggest attacks on the country’s security forces in decades.

The incident occurred in the remote area of Mount Chaambi, where Tunisian troops have been trying to track down Islamist militants since December last year.