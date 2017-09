Tunisia's President Moncef Marzouki arrives at the airport in Algiers, during his first official visit to the country, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s president announced three days of mourning for 8 soldiers killed in an ambush attack by militants, state television said.

Tunisian television cut regular programming and broadcast Quranic verses and patriotic songs, and announced that President Moncef Marzouki would address the nation shortly.