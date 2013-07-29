Tunisian army declares protest area 'closed military zone'

People gather outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian army used barbed wire to shut down a main square being used by pro- and anti-government protesters in the capital on Monday, declaring it “a closed military zone”.

Protesters on both sides vowed to return, opposition media said, adding that anti-government protesters had already started regrouping near the square.

Tensions have been running high in Tunisia, with rival protests growing increasingly violent amid opposition calls to dissolve the Islamist-led government.