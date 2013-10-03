Tunisian government and opposition to start talks Saturday: mediator

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s ruling Islamists and their secular opponents will start three weeks of negotiations on Saturday to allow the government to step down and make way for a caretaker cabinet until elections, a labor union mediating the talks said.

Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda party has agreed that its government will resign after the talks as a way to end weeks of political deadlock in the country that began the 2011 Arab Spring revolts across the region.