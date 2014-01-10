Tunisia's new PM takes office after Islamists resign: state news agency

Tunisia's Industry Minister Mehdi smiles in his office in Tunis in this June 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Anis Mili/Files

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s new premier Mehdi Jomaa took office on Friday to lead a caretaker government until elections this year, the state news agency said, after the ruling Islamist party resigned in a deal to complete a transition to democracy.

Jomaa will head a non-partisan cabinet appointed after compromise between the Islamists and secular opponents to end months of crisis three years after Tunisia’s uprising against autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.