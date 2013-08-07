FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

Tunisia ruling party official calls parliament freeze a 'coup'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - The suspension on Tuesday of Tunisia’s embattled Constituent Assembly is an “unacceptable coup” by the body’s leader, Mustafa Ben Jaafar, said an Assembly member from the country’s ruling Islamist party.

“What Ben Jaafar did is part of an internal coup. It is an unacceptable coup,” Nejib Mrad of the Islamist party Ennahda told local television station Al Mutawassit.

Ben Jaafar’s Ettakatol party is part of Ennahda’s ruling coalition, which the secular opposition wants to oust from power. The opposition also wants to dissolve the Constituent Assembly.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
