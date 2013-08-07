Tunisia ruling party official calls parliament freeze a 'coup'

TUNIS (Reuters) - The suspension on Tuesday of Tunisia’s embattled Constituent Assembly is an “unacceptable coup” by the body’s leader, Mustafa Ben Jaafar, said an Assembly member from the country’s ruling Islamist party.

“What Ben Jaafar did is part of an internal coup. It is an unacceptable coup,” Nejib Mrad of the Islamist party Ennahda told local television station Al Mutawassit.

Ben Jaafar’s Ettakatol party is part of Ennahda’s ruling coalition, which the secular opposition wants to oust from power. The opposition also wants to dissolve the Constituent Assembly.