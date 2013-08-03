FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tens of thousands turn out in support of Tunisia government
#Top News
August 3, 2013 / 10:09 PM / 4 years ago

Tens of thousands turn out in support of Tunisia government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans during a demonstration in support of the Ennahda government and against calls for its dissolution, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Tunisians came out in a show of force for the country’s Islamist-led government on Saturday, one of the largest demonstrations seen since the 2011 revolution.

Shouting, “No to coups, yes to elections,” supporters of the ruling Ennahda party crowded into Kasbah Square next to the prime minister’s office in the capital, Tunis.

Ennahda, a moderate Islamist party, called on supporters of the embattled government to join the rally to push back against a week of mass protests calling for the government’s ouster.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Peter Cooney

