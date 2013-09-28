Tunisia's Islamists, opposition agree to talks over new government: mediator

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Islamist government has agreed to resign after talks with secular opponents that could begin next week to form a caretaker government and set a date for elections, a powerful union negotiating the deal said on Saturday.

The negotiations aim to end deadlock between the Islamist-led coalition and secular parties that has threatened to derail a fragile transition to democracy in the North Africa country that started the 2011 Arab Spring revolts.