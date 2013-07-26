FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamists rally in Tunis to defend government
#World News
July 26, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Islamists rally in Tunis to defend government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters shout slogans while marching on the streets in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS (Reuters) - Several thousand Islamists took to the streets of Tunis on Friday to defend the Islamist Ennahda government against calls for it to resign in favor of a unity government after the assassination of a secular opposition figure.

A Reuters correspondent saw demonstrators chanting “The people want Ennahda again!” and “No to a coup against democracy!”.

Opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey

