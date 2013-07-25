Tunisia union calls general strike after killing

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s largest labor organization, the UGTT, said it would hold a general strike on Friday to protest against the assassination of opposition figure Mohamed Brahmi, officials said

“The executive office of the UGTT decided to go on general strike ... it will be a political strike in defense of Tunisia and to protest at this new political assassination,” Sami Tahri, a UGTT spokesman, said.

A general strike was held on February 8, two days after the assassination of the secular opposition figure Chokri Belaid.