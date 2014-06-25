FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia to hold parliamentary, presidential elections in October and November
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tunisia to hold parliamentary, presidential elections in October and November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A supporter of the Ennahda ruling party waves a Tunisian flag during a demonstration in Tunis February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s parliament on Wednesday agreed to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 26 and a presidential poll a month later, another step towards full democracy in the country that toppled its autocrat ruler in 2011.

Lawmakers approved for the first round of a presidential election to be held on Nov. 23 and a second round at the end of December.

The polls will be the first since Tunisia adopted a new constitution this year, and the second since the former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled the country after mass protests against him in 2011.

Islamist party Ennahda won the first free election after Ben Ali’s fall and formed the first government, but the assassination of two secular opposition leaders triggered a political crisis.

Nonetheless, Tunisia’s relatively smooth progress contrasts with the turmoil in Egypt, Libya and Yemen, which also ousted long-standing leaders three years ago.

Peaceful elections this year could help to restore investor confidence in the Tunisian economy, which has slumped amid political turmoil, violence and mismanagement.

The budget deficit is expected to touch 8 percent by the end of 2014, more than 50 percent higher than under Ben Ali.

(Corrects month in headline to November, not December)

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.