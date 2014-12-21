FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian polls open for historic presidential run-off
#World News
December 21, 2014

Tunisian polls open for historic presidential run-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisians began voting on Sunday in a presidential run-off election that completes the country’s last steps to full democracy nearly fours years after an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

With a new progressive constitution and a full parliament elected in October, Tunisia is hailed as an example of democratic change for a region still struggling with the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts.

Sunday’s ballot has emerged as a race between a former Ben Ali official recasting himself as a technocrat statesman and the incumbent who claims to defend the legacy of the 2011 revolution that forced Ben Ali into exile.

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robert Birsel

