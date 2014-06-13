FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia to hold parliamentary then presidential elections this year
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2014 / 1:44 PM / 3 years ago

Tunisia to hold parliamentary then presidential elections this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia is set to hold separate parliamentary and presidential elections at the end of the year after political parties resolved a dispute over the election date on Friday, political sources told Reuters.

Tunisia’s national assembly approved a new electoral law in May to help the country move to full democracy after the 2011 uprising that inspired the “Arab Spring” revolts.

Boussairi Bou Abdeli, a politician who participated in a dialogue between the parties, told Reuters they had “agreed to hold parliamentary before presidential (elections) this year”. Another source confirmed the agreement.

Whether the presidential and parliamentary elections should be held separately or together was the last point of disagreement between the Islamists and secularists.

The agreement allows electoral authorities to set an official date for the first election since the North African state adopted a new constitution that has been praised as a model of democratic transition in the Arab world.

The elections will probably be held at the end of October or in November, the election agency chief Chafik Sarsar told Reuters in an interview last month.

With its new constitution and a caretaker administration governing until elections later this year, Tunisia’s relatively smooth progress contrasts with the turmoil in Egypt, Libya and Yemen, which also ousted long-standing leaders three years ago.

Islamist party Ennahda won the first free election after former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s fall and formed the first government, but the assassination of two secular opposition leaders triggered a political crisis.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.