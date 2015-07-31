Tunisia extends state of emergency for two more months - presidency

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia has extended its state of emergency for two more months, the presidency said in a statement carried on the state news agency on Friday.

The statement said the extension was effective from Aug. 3 and that the decision was made after consultations with the prime minister and parliament speaker.

A Tunisian gunman opened fire with a rifle at a beach hotel resort in June, killing at least 39 people, in an attack claimed by Islamic State.