FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia's ruling party says open to creating new government
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Tunisia's ruling party says open to creating new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People waving Tunisian flags gather during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Islamist Ennahda party, which heads Tunisia’s government, is open to creating a new government but refuses to dissolve the transitional Constituent Assembly which is only weeks away from finalizing a draft constitution, a party official said.

“We are open to all proposals to reach an agreement, including a salvation or unity government,” the official, Ameur Larayedh, told Reuters. “But we will not accept dissolving the Constituent Assembly, this is a red line.”

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.