Tunisia's ruling party says open to creating new government

People waving Tunisian flags gather during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Islamist Ennahda party, which heads Tunisia’s government, is open to creating a new government but refuses to dissolve the transitional Constituent Assembly which is only weeks away from finalizing a draft constitution, a party official said.

“We are open to all proposals to reach an agreement, including a salvation or unity government,” the official, Ameur Larayedh, told Reuters. “But we will not accept dissolving the Constituent Assembly, this is a red line.”