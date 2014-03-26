FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisian PM postpones Paris trip amid French reshuffle talk
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Tunisian PM postpones Paris trip amid French reshuffle talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s new prime minister has postponed a visit to France next week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, amid growing speculation French President Francois Hollande will begin reshuffling his cabinet once local elections are over.

Mehdi Jomaa had been due to meet Hollande and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Monday and Tuesday in a long-planned trip to boost bilateral and economic relations.

However, with voters already punishing Hollande’s Socialist party in the first round of town hall votes last Sunday and more losses expected in the runoff ballot this Sunday, Hollande is expected to quickly respond with a cabinet reshuffle.

“Yes, the visit to France is postponed,” Jomaa’s spokesman Abd Essalem Zbidi said.

He declined to comment on whether it was because of the political situation in France.

Two French officials speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the visit had been put off.

Highlighting sensitivities within the French government, the presidential palace denied the visit had been postponed.

The prime minister’s office referred all enquiries to the foreign ministry, which traditionally does not handle communication for prime ministerial visits. The foreign ministry declined to comment.

Reporting By Tarek Amara and John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.