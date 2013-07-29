Party in Tunisia's ruling coalition calls to dissolve government

People gather outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Ettakatol party, part of the ruling coalition led by the Islamist Ennahda party, called on Monday for the dissolution of the government to stave off a growing political crisis.

“We have called for the dissolution of the government in favor of a new unity government that would represent the broadest form of consensus,” Lobni Jribi, a party leader, told Reuters.

“If Ennahda refuses this suggestion, we will withdraw from government.”