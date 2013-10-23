FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia PM confirms ready to resign under deal with opponents
October 23, 2013 / 7:07 PM / 4 years ago

Tunisia PM confirms ready to resign under deal with opponents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tunisia's Prime Minister Ali Larayedh speaks during an interview in Tunis October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh confirmed on Wednesday his Islamist-led government was ready to step down once it has completed negotiations with the opposition to form a caretaker administration to take the country to new elections.

Larayedh said his government would resign once the two sides had fulfilled the terms of an agreement - completion of the country’s new constitution, setting a date for elections and setting up a new electoral commission.

Talks between the ruling Islamist party Ennahda and its secular opponents were scheduled to start on Wednesday and last three weeks, with the aim of ending months of political crisis.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

