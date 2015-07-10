FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia recovers 28 migrants' bodies from the sea
#World News
July 10, 2015 / 6:23 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia recovers 28 migrants' bodies from the sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian authorities have recovered from the sea the bodies of 28 migrants believed to have died on a clandestine voyage trying to reach Italy, a civil protection source said on Friday.

The bodies were found off Ben Gardane, a coastal town near the Libyan border.

Tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war and hunger in Africa and the Middle East have crossed the Mediterranean to Italy and Greece this year, with the vast majority departing from the coast of Libya. More than 2,000 are estimated to have drowned.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

