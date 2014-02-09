FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police kill militant in Tunis gunbattle, capture suspect
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 9, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Police kill militant in Tunis gunbattle, capture suspect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police killed an Islamist militant in a gunbattle in Tunis and captured three people, including one suspected of involvement in the assassination of an opposition leader last year, authorities said.

Hmed Malki, captured late on Saturday, is a main suspect in the killing of Mohamed Brahmi, whose death helped tip Tunisia into a political crisis, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

It was the second major operation in Tunisia in a week after seven militants armed with suicide bomb vests and explosives were killed in a raid on a house north of the capital last week. A police officer was also killed.

Officials did not name the group involved, but Tunisian forces have cracked down on Ansar al-Sharia, which emerged after Tunisia’s 2011 uprising that ousted Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who suppressed and jailed Islamist leaders.

Ansar al-Sharia was blamed for storming the U.S. embassy in Tunis in 2012 and has since been listed by Washington as a terrorist organisation, with ties to al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

The threat of Islamist militancy is one of the main challenges for the caretaker government that is in place until elections later this year, under an agreement to see Tunisia complete its transition to full democracy.

After the killing of Brahmi and another opposition leader, the ruling Islamist party Ennaha faced protests and pressure to resign and eventually agreed to step down for the technocrat government to take over.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.