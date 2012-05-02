Tunisia jails policemen for revolution deaths

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian court has jailed two policemen for 20 years each for killing a protester last year, a judicial source said, in the first punishment meted out to security officials over their crackdown on the revolution that ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

The court also fined the police officers 80,000 dinars ($60,000) each for their role in the death of Salim al-Hadhary, the source said. The money will go to the victim’s family.

More than 300 people were killed during the Tunisian uprising that began in December 2010 and sparked the Arab Spring revolts that spread around the region last year.

Tunisia’s new government, led by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party that won the first elections of the Arab Spring, had come under increasing public pressure to bring speedy justice to the families of those killed in the uprising.