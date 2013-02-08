FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisian PM insists he will form technocrat cabinet
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 8, 2013 / 5:33 PM / in 5 years

Tunisian PM insists he will form technocrat cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Hamadi Jabali reiterated on Friday his intention to form a non-partisan technocratic cabinet following the assassination of an opposition politician, despite objections from his own Islamist party.

“I insist on my decision to form a technocratic government,” he told reporters, saying this would not require the approval of the National Constituent Assembly. “This government is ready.”

Jabali, who did not disclose the names of his new ministers, said the assembly’s approval was unnecessary because he was not dissolving the government, but would replace all its members.

His plan for a technocratic cabinet, announced on Wednesday after the killing of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid, had run into opposition from his own Islamist Ennahda party and its two junior non-Islamist coalition partners.

They had all complained that the prime minister had not consulted them about his decision.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.