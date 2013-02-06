FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian leader to form national unity government: official sources
#World News
February 6, 2013 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Tunisian leader to form national unity government: official sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNISIA (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali will dissolve the Islamist-led government and form a national unity administration, official sources said on Wednesday.

“The prime minister will deliver a speech to the nation tonight and will announce the formation of a new government of non-partisan figures and technocrats,” one source told Reuters.

The source said that Jabali’s decision, which followed the killing of prominent secular opposition figure Shokri Belaid in front of his home on Wednesday, was a personal one taken in the interests of the country.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by Angus MacSwan

