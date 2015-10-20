FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia premier dismisses justice minister, reasons unclear
#World News
October 20, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia premier dismisses justice minister, reasons unclear

Tunisia's Prime Minister Habib Essid speaks before attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid sacked the justice minister on Thursday after he reportedly criticized the United States ambassador for meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

The statement from the premier’s office did not give a reason for the minister’s dismissal but said Defence Minister Farhat Horchani would assume the duties of the minister for now.

The fired minister, Mohamed Saleh Ben Aissa told local newspapers he believed he had been fired because he refused go to parliament for the approval of a new justice law.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
