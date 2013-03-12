FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young Tunisian sets himself on fire
March 12, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

Young Tunisian sets himself on fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - A young man set himself on fire in the main street of Tunis on Tuesday in a gesture recalling the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose death ignited a revolt in Tunisia that echoed across the Arab world.

Security forces and bystanders tried to extinguish the flames before the man was rushed to hospital, witnesses said. The reason for his action was immediately clear.

Street vendor Bouazizi died of his injuries after setting himself alight on December 17, 2010 in the town of Sidi Bouzid after a policewoman confiscated his fruit cart.

Bouazizi’s fate sparked protests that ended with the overthrow of veteran autocrat President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and inspired rebellions elsewhere in the Middle East.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alistair Lyon

