Jobless Tunisian dies after setting fire to himself: hospital

Tunis (Reuters) - An unemployed man who set fire to himself in the Tunisian capital died in hospital on Wednesday, a development which could provoke renewed anger against the Islamist-led government.

“This young man is already dead”, a medical source in Mourouj Hospital told Reuters.

Adel Kedhri, an unemployed 27-year-old, set himself on fire in the center of Tunis on Tuesday. The act recalled the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose death in January 2011 led to a revolt in Tunisia that spread across the Arab world.