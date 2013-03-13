FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jobless Tunisian dies after setting fire to himself: hospital
March 13, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Jobless Tunisian dies after setting fire to himself: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tunis (Reuters) - An unemployed man who set fire to himself in the Tunisian capital died in hospital on Wednesday, a development which could provoke renewed anger against the Islamist-led government.

“This young man is already dead”, a medical source in Mourouj Hospital told Reuters.

Adel Kedhri, an unemployed 27-year-old, set himself on fire in the center of Tunis on Tuesday. The act recalled the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose death in January 2011 led to a revolt in Tunisia that spread across the Arab world.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
