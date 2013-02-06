FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian president vows to fight "enemies of revolution"
February 6, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

Tunisian president vows to fight "enemies of revolution"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - Tunisian President Marzouki said he would fight those who opposed the political transition in his country after a prominent opposition member was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Wednesday.

Marzouki, who cut short a visit to France on Wednesday after the killing of Shokri Belaid, told lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to applause: “We will continue to fight the enemies of the revolution.”

Reporting By Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence

