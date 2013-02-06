Prominent Tunisian opposition politician shot dead: party sources

Tunis (Reuters) - Shokri Belaid, a prominent secular opponent of the moderate Islamist-led government in Tunisia, died in hospital after being shot in front of his home in Tunis on Wednesday, party sources told Reuters.

“Shokri Belaid was killed today by four bullets to the head and chest ... doctors told us that he has died. This is a sad day for Tunisia,” Ziad lakhader, a leader of the Popular Front party told Reuters. Other party sources confirmed his death.

Belaid was a leading member of the Popular Front party and a staunch opponent of the government of the Islamic Ennahda party, which leads a coalition following Tunisia’s first post-Arab Spring election in October 2011.