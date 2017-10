Tunis (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Tunisians protested on Wednesday outside the Interior Ministry against the killing of opposition figure Shokri Belaid, who was shot dead outside his home.

Chanting for the fall of the Islamist-led government, demonstrators shouted “Shame, shame Shokri died”, “Where is the government?”, and “The government should fall”.

Security forces cordoned off the area.