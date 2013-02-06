FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia police fire in air, use teargas to disperse protesters
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2013 / 1:44 PM / 5 years ago

Tunisia police fire in air, use teargas to disperse protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police fired teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating in the capital outside the Interior Ministry against the killing of a prominent secular opposition politician on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Police fired the teargas as an ambulance carrying Chokri Belaid’s body approached Tunis’s main street, where protesters had massed outside the ministry, they said.

The ambulance was carrying the body from the hospital where he died after being shot four times outside his home.

Police also fired in the air and used teargas in Sidi Bouzid, the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings, to disperse demonstrators.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.