#World News
July 27, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

Tunisian dies in violent protests in southern city of Gafsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - One man was killed on Saturday in violent protests in the southern city of Gafsa, two days after the assassination of a secular opposition figure.

It was the first death in protests since demonstrations erupted after the assassination of Mohamed Brahmi on Thursday.

There were conflicting eyewitness accounts of how the protester died.

Thousands of anti-government protesters also massed in the capital on Friday, while shops and banks closed their doors and all flights in and out of the country were canceled.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
