Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tunis
July 27, 2013 / 1:09 PM / in 4 years

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tunis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police fired tear gas in front of the parliament building on Saturday, a Reuters reporter said, to disperse secular protesters demanding the dissolution of the assembly and Islamists defending the legitimacy of their rule.

The police began firing heavily after the arrival of thousands of opposition protesters who had been attending the funeral of an assassinated secular politician, Mohamed Brahmi.

Secular opposition parties are demanding the dissolution of the parliament and the Islamist-led government.

In a counter-demonstration, hundreds of Islamists flocked in front of the parliament chanting slogans condemning what they called an attempted coup against democracy.

Reporting By Tarek Amara and Fatma Matoussi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
