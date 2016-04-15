Tunisian police fire tear gas in job riots in south

An unemployed graduate clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities in Tunis, Tunisia April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police fired tear gas in clashes with hundreds of unemployed youth in a southern town on Friday, after protesters burned a police station and cars during riots over jobs, officials and witnesses said.

Tunisia has been held up as a regional model for democratic transition since an uprising against autocratic leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but many of its citizens remain frustrated over the lack of economic reform in the five years since.

Protests began late Thursday night in the town of Kerkannah, which lies on a small island off the coast, and escalated into rioting and clashes on Friday, witnesses said.

“Police were chasing youths through the streets, arresting people and the protesters were chanting for jobs,” a local resident, Kamal Sahal, told Reuters by telephone. “Police responded with a lot of tear gas.”

The interior ministry said in a statement around 250 protesters attacked and burned a police station in Kerkannah’s port of Sidi Youssef, tossing homemade firebombs. Three vehicles were burned and another pushed into the dock.

Since the 2011 uprising, protests have sporadically broken out in Tunisia over economic conditions and reforms. Riots over jobs in several southern and central towns at the beginning of this year were the worst since the revolution.