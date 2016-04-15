FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisian police fire tear gas in job riots in south
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Tunisian police fire tear gas in job riots in south

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An unemployed graduate clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities in Tunis, Tunisia April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police fired tear gas in clashes with hundreds of unemployed youth in a southern town on Friday, after protesters burned a police station and cars during riots over jobs, officials and witnesses said.

Tunisia has been held up as a regional model for democratic transition since an uprising against autocratic leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but many of its citizens remain frustrated over the lack of economic reform in the five years since.

Protests began late Thursday night in the town of Kerkannah, which lies on a small island off the coast, and escalated into rioting and clashes on Friday, witnesses said.

“Police were chasing youths through the streets, arresting people and the protesters were chanting for jobs,” a local resident, Kamal Sahal, told Reuters by telephone. “Police responded with a lot of tear gas.”

The interior ministry said in a statement around 250 protesters attacked and burned a police station in Kerkannah’s port of Sidi Youssef, tossing homemade firebombs. Three vehicles were burned and another pushed into the dock.

Since the 2011 uprising, protests have sporadically broken out in Tunisia over economic conditions and reforms. Riots over jobs in several southern and central towns at the beginning of this year were the worst since the revolution.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.