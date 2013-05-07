Tunisian president visits Algerian border where army is searching for militants

Tunisia's President Moncef Marzouki listens his national anthem at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s president visited a mountainous area near the border with Algeria on Tuesday where the army was hunting Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda, his office said.

“President Moncef Marzouki arrived Mount Chambi to raise the morale of soldiers and check on the conduct of pursuit operations there”, an official in the president’s office told Reuters.

Earlier a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told a news conference that there were about a dozen militants in the city of El Kef and about 20 in the area of Mount Chambi.