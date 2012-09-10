FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar to expel son in law of ousted Tunisian president
#World News
September 10, 2012 / 5:18 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar to expel son in law of ousted Tunisian president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Qatar has ordered the expulsion of the son-in-law of ousted Tunisian president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who had fled to the Gulf Arab state during the Tunisian uprising, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.

Sakhr Materi, who was a powerful figure during the rule of his father-in-law, is wanted in Tunisia for financial corruption.

Tunisian presidential spokesman Moncef Marzouki said in a statement that Qatar had agreed to a Tunisian request to expel Materi.

The statement did not say where Materi would be expelled to and there was no immediate Qatari comment.

Ben Ali was toppled last year in mass protests that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings that have unseated several Middle East governments.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Diana Abdallah

