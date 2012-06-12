Tunisia government imposes night time curfew after riots

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s interior and defense ministries have declared a night time curfew in the capital and seven other suburbs and cities following riots by Salafi Islamists and other protesters angered by an art exhibition they say insults Muslims.

The curfew begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and ends at 5 am on Wednesday and will be enforced throughout the capital, the suburbs of Ben Arouss, Ariana and Manouba and the cities of Sousse, Monastir, Jendouba and Ben Guerdane.

Interior Ministry Ali Larayedh told parliament earlier on Tuesday he expected the violence to continue in the coming days.