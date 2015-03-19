FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia to deploy army to protect cities after museum attack: presidency
March 19, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia to deploy army to protect cities after museum attack: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s army will be deployed to protect major cities to increase security after the militant attack on a museum that killed 23 people, mostly foreign tourists, the president’s office said on Thursday.

“After a meeting with the armed forces, the president has decided large cities will be secured by the army,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Security forces have also arrested four people in direct connection with Wednesday’s museum attack, authorities said.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra

