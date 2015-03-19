Tunisia to deploy army to protect cities after museum attack: presidency

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s army will be deployed to protect major cities to increase security after the militant attack on a museum that killed 23 people, mostly foreign tourists, the president’s office said on Thursday.
“After a meeting with the armed forces, the president has decided large cities will be secured by the army,” the president’s office said in a statement.
Security forces have also arrested four people in direct connection with Wednesday’s museum attack, authorities said.
