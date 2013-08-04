Tunisian soldier killed, seven wounded in landmine by Algeria border

TUNIS (Reuters) - One Tunisian soldier was killed and seven others wounded on Sunday by a landmine near the Algerian border, where security forces have been hunting Islamist militants, an army source said.

“The landmine was planted by Islamist extremists. It exploded when their tank rolled over it in a security sweep in Mount Chaambi,” he said, referring to a remote border area where militants killed eight troops last Monday in one of the deadliest attack against Tunisian security forces in decades.