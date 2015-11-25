FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia attack was suicide bomber who blew himself up on bus, official says
#World News
November 25, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia attack was suicide bomber who blew himself up on bus, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - The attack on a Tunisian presidential guard bus that killed 13 was a suicide bomber carrying a backpack who blew himself up getting into the vehicle, a government official said on Wednesday, citing an investigation.

“According to the preliminary details, the attacker was wearing a bag on his back. He had on a coat and was wearing headphones. He blew himself up just getting into the door of the bus with military explosives,” Hichem Gharbi, a presidential security official, told local Shems FM radio.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland

