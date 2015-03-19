FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One British woman killed in Tunisia museum attack: Foreign Office
March 19, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

One British woman killed in Tunisia museum attack: Foreign Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - One unnamed British woman was killed in Wednesday’s deadly assault on Tunisia’s national museum, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Thursday, denouncing the incident as a cowardly and despicable “terrorist attack.”

Gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed the museum on Wednesday, killing 20 foreign tourists and three Tunisians in one of the worst militant attacks in a country that had largely escaped the region’s “Arab Spring” turmoil.

“The Tunisian people are rightly proud of their democratic transition,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement, confirming the British woman’s death. “Cowardly attacks, such as the one we saw yesterday, must not be allowed to undermine what they have achieved.” 

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

