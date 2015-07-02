FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final British death toll in Tunisia attack rises to 30: Hammond
July 2, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Final British death toll in Tunisia attack rises to 30: Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The final number of Britons confirmed killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia a week ago is 30 and all victims have been identified, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

“We now have all 30 British victims positively identified and we can say with a high degree of confidence that is the final death toll,” Hammond told reporters on arrival in the Austrian capital for nuclear talks between Iran and major powers.

The death toll has risen several times, from 22 to 27, and again then to 29 on Wednesday. Hammond added that the British authorities will be repatriating bodies over the next few days.

(This story has been refiled to correct weekdays)

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and John Irish

