FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to hold emergency meeting over French, Tunisian attacks
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

Britain to hold emergency meeting over French, Tunisian attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain’s emergency response committee would meet later on Friday to discuss the attacks in France and Tunisia.

He expressed his solidarity with the French people over the assault on a gas factory and said he hoped to speak later with the Tunisian government to offer sympathy and condolences over beach hotel shootings in the resort of Sousse that have left at least 27 people dead.

“This is a threat that faces all of us, these events that have taken place today in Tunisia and in France, but they can happen anywhere - we all face this threat,” he told reporters.

He said the Britain’s COBRA emergency committee would meet later on Friday “to make sure we are doing everything we can to co-operate and co-ordinate with other countries ...”

He added: “we have to deal with this poisonous radical narrative that is turning so many young minds and we have to combat it with everything we have.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.