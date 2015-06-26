FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casualties in attack on Tunisian beach hotel, at least one gunman killed: source
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Casualties in attack on Tunisian beach hotel, at least one gunman killed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Casualties have been reported in an attack on a beach hotel in the Tunisian city of Sousse, and at least one gunman has been killed in clashes there, a security source said on Friday.

Sousse is one of the North African country’s most popular beach resorts, drawing tourists from Europe and neighboring countries. Tunisia has been high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked the Bardo museum in Tunis in March, killing a group of foreign visitors.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
