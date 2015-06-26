Islamic state claims responsibility for Tunisia hotel attack: twitter account

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Tunisia tourist hotel attack on Friday that killed 39 people including Britons and Germans, according to a statement on a Twitter account.

”Our brother, the soldier of the Caliphate, Abu Yihya al-Kairouni, reached his target the Imperial hotel despite the security measures,“ the statement said. It said he had attacked a ”bordel“ and killed 40 ”infidels’.