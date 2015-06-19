FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia says to close consulate in Tripoli after diplomats kidnapped
June 19, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia says to close consulate in Tripoli after diplomats kidnapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government has decided to close its consular operations in Libya’s capital Tripoli after gunmen stormed its consulate a week ago and kidnapped 10 staff, Foreign Minister Taieb Bakouch told reporters on Friday.

All 10 diplomatic staff have been freed and they returned to Tunisia on Friday.

The government gave no details on the negotiations to free them, but their release came after a Tunisian court agreed to extradite a Libyan held in Tunisia on terrorism and kidnapping charges.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Gareth Jones

