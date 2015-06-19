Tunisia says to close consulate in Tripoli after diplomats kidnapped

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government has decided to close its consular operations in Libya’s capital Tripoli after gunmen stormed its consulate a week ago and kidnapped 10 staff, Foreign Minister Taieb Bakouch told reporters on Friday.

All 10 diplomatic staff have been freed and they returned to Tunisia on Friday.

The government gave no details on the negotiations to free them, but their release came after a Tunisian court agreed to extradite a Libyan held in Tunisia on terrorism and kidnapping charges.