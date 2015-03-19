FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Costa Cruises cancels stops in Tunis after museum attack
March 19, 2015

Italy's Costa Cruises cancels stops in Tunis after museum attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, said on Thursday it had canceled stops in Tunisia after gunmen killed at least 17 tourists and two Tunisians at the national museum in the capital on Wednesday.

A statement said the company had decided to “cancel all the forthcoming stops our ships are due to make in Tunisia”. It did not say how long the suspension would last, but a spokeswoman for the company said it could remain in place for the rest of the year.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella

