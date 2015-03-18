FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU blames 'terrorist organizations' for Tunisia attack
March 18, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

EU blames 'terrorist organizations' for Tunisia attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini blamed “terrorist organizations” on Wednesday for an attack on tourists in Tunisia that killed 19 people, including 17 foreign tourists.

The EU corrected an earlier statement, removing a reference to Daesh, the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

“With the attack that has struck Tunis today, the terrorist organizations are once again targeting the countries and peoples of the Mediterranean region,” Mogherini said in a statement.

“This strengthens our determination to cooperate more closely with our partners to confront the terrorist threat,” she said. “The EU is determined to mobilize all the tools it has to fully support Tunisia in the fight against terrorism and reforming the security sector.” [ID:nL6N0WK2KN]

(This story was officially corrected an earlier statement that referred to Islamic State by EU)

Reporting by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
