Two French citizens killed in Tunisia attack: source
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Two French citizens killed in Tunisia attack: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Two French nationals were killed in the attack on a Tunisia’s national museum on Wednesday, according to a French diplomatic source.

Five Japanese as well as visitors from Italy, Germany, Poland and Spain were among the 17 dead in the noon assault on Bardo museum inside the heavily guarded parliament compound in central Tunis.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said earlier that six French nationals were injured in the attack, including three seriously.

“A second French citizen who was seriously injured has died,” said the person.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus

