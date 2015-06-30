FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia hotel attack gunman trained in Libya: official
#World News
June 30, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia hotel attack gunman trained in Libya: official

A broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel is seen after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian gunman who carried out the hotel attack last Friday that killed 38 people, mostly British tourists, trained in a jihadist camp in Libya at the end of last year, Tunisian prime minister’s spokesman Dafer Neji said on Tuesday.

Neji said investigations showed Saif Rezgui, a student who was shot by police during Friday’s attack on the resort town of Sousse, was in Libya at the same time as the two Tunisian gunmen who attacked the Tunis Bardo museum in March.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence

