Gunmen kill two Tunisian police in northern city

TUNIS (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed two Tunisian policemen in clashes on Thursday in the northeastern city of Goubellat, a security source told Reuters.

Gunmen linked to groups such as Ansar al-Sharia carry out occasional attacks on security forces in Tunisia, where soldiers have been tracking down Islamist militants in the Mount Chaambi region bordering Algeria.

On Wednesday night, gunmen also attacked a police station in Ghar Dimaou near the Algerian frontier but fled without causing any casualties.

Tunisia’s moderate Islamist-led government has branded the local branch of Ansar al-Sharia a terrorist organization after accusing it of killing two secular opposition leaders this year.