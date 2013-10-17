FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill two Tunisian police in northern city
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2013 / 1:33 PM / 4 years ago

Gunmen kill two Tunisian police in northern city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed two Tunisian policemen in clashes on Thursday in the northeastern city of Goubellat, a security source told Reuters.

Gunmen linked to groups such as Ansar al-Sharia carry out occasional attacks on security forces in Tunisia, where soldiers have been tracking down Islamist militants in the Mount Chaambi region bordering Algeria.

On Wednesday night, gunmen also attacked a police station in Ghar Dimaou near the Algerian frontier but fled without causing any casualties.

Tunisia’s moderate Islamist-led government has branded the local branch of Ansar al-Sharia a terrorist organization after accusing it of killing two secular opposition leaders this year.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.